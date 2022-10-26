Spurs fury as last-gasp VAR drama prevents Champions League qualification
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting: Spurs boss Antonio Conte was sent off after Harry Kane’s injury-time goal was ruled offside by VAR
Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League qualification hopes hang in the balance after they were denied a last-gasp win over Sporting by VAR.
Spurs, who had laboured against their Portuguese opponents, thought they had won it – and booked their place in the knockout stages – with the last kick of the game as Harry Kane swept home from close range, but after a lengthy check the England captain was ruled offside and it ended 1-1.
For a long time, it looked like Spurs were going to lose as former striker Marcus Edwards, who joined them as an eight-year-old, put Sporting on course for a famous win with his first-half goal.
Rodrigo Bentancur levelled in the 80th minute before the late drama, which saw Tottenham boss Antonio Conte sent off when Kane’s effort was ruled out.
Victory would have assured Spurs of their place in the last 16, but now next week’s trip to Marseille is full of jeopardy, though a draw will be enough to send Conte’s men through and a win would seal their position as Group D winners.
That will not be an easy task considering their abject first-half performance here and the fact they have a poor record away from home in Europe over the last few seasons.
