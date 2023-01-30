Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro deal in doubt as Spurs also eye Piero Hincapie

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham still find themselves well placed to challenge for a top four place in the Premier League despite a stuttering season.

With Arnaut Danjuma already secured during the winter transfer window, Antonio Conte has made clear his desire to add more options to a squad in need of improvement.

Defensive reinforcements seem to be the order of the day for Conte with Danjuma now complementing a versatile, impressive array of forward options.

The Italian has fallen out with clubs before over a lack of investment in the transfer market, and his long term future in London appears far from certain, but Daniel Levy seems ready to back his manager with more signings more the window closes.

Pedro Porro

Right back has been high on the agenda for Tottenham this January, with Pedro Porro attracting significant interest from Spurs throughout the transfer window. Reports late last week suggested that a deal was expected to be completed before January’s end, but The Athletic believe that Sporting Lisbon have since reneged on the agreement, throwing Porro’s future back into doubt.

Other reports indicate that the transfer could yet be revived - but might Manchester City be tempted to buy back their former player with Joao Cancelo seemingly nearing an Etihad exit?

Piero Hincapie

A centre-half signing could also be something desired by Antonio Conte, with inconsistency at the back an issue throughout Tottenham’s season so far. Might Piero Hincapie fit the bill? The 21-year-old Ecuadorian is on Spurs’ radar, according to German outlet BILD, with a late enquiry made to Bayer Leverkusen about the defender.

Bryan Gil

From incomings to outgoings, and to Bryan Gil, who has been pushed back down the pecking order by the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma. The Spanish winger has never quite shown enough to command regular opportunities in Conte’s starting side and a return to his homeland appears likely.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia, the Evening Standard report that Sevilla are interested in a temporary move for their former player.

Djed Spence

It has been a curious season for Djed Spence. Signed as a full back of considerable potential after a productive season on loan as Nottingham Forest climbed into the Premier League, the right-sided player has seldom featured in a Tottenham shirt. Six appearances in all competitions could be the extent of Spence’s exertions for Spurs this season - a host of clubs, including Wolves and West Ham, have been linked with a loan move.

Oliver Skipp

Another fringe figure who could be bound for departure is Oliver Skipp, who like Spence would be a coveted target domestically. The midfielder excelled on a season long loan at Norwich during the 2020-21 season.