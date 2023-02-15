Billionaire Jahm Najafi ‘preparing bid for Tottenham’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billionaire Jahm Najafi is reportedly preparing to table a bid for Tottenham Hotspur.

Najafi, who is a part-owner of the Phoenix Suns in the NBA, is said to be forming a consortium by the Financial Times.

The Iranian-American founded private equity firm Najafi Companies in 2002, and could fund 70% of a £3.1bn takeover bid, with the possibility of other investment from the Middle East.

Spurs have been owned by ENIC Group since 2001.

The company is run by Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy, who is the Premier League’s longest serving chairman.

The club has re-emerged as a regular Champions League challenger during ENIC’s ownership, a period that has also seen the redevelopment of the White Hart Lane site into a world-class stadium.

Supporters have, however, protested against a perceived lack of investment in comparison with the English top-flight’s so-called “Big Six”.

Tottenham recently denied reports that the club were in talks with Qatar Sports Investments about a potential takeover.

Several Premier League clubs are currently up for sale or seeking investment.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group announced in November that they would be open to selling the club, while Manchester United’s controlling Glazer family are reportedly also courting investors.

A Qatari consortium is said to be on the verge of submitting a bid for the Old Trafford club, with lifelong fan Jim Ratcliffe also declaring his interest.

Chelsea and Bournemouth were both taken over by American-led consortiums in 2022.

Alongside his minority stake in the Arizona-based Suns, Najafi is vice chairman of McLaren F1.