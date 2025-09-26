Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An expression of interest to buy Tottenham Hotspur by a consortium led by Brooklyn Earick has been "unequivocally rejected" by owners ENIC.

A report on Thursday night stated American tech entrepreneur Earick was ready to launch an overall £4.5bn takeover bid for the Premier League club.

Spurs' majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family trust, earlier this month rejected expressions of interest from Amanda Staveley's PCP International Finance and a consortium of investors led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited.

A club statement at the time insisted "Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale" and a source close to the Lewis family reiterated that message on Thursday night to the PA news agency.

ENIC owns 87 per cent of Spurs, but due to the remaining shares being publicly traded, the club is subjected to the UK Takeover Code. This means any expression of interest or bid must be lodged with the Takeover Code panel and made public.

On Friday, a statement by the board of Tottenham on London Stock Exchange read: "The club is aware of recent media speculation and confirms that its majority shareholder, ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd ("ENIC"), has received, and unequivocally rejected, an informal expression of interest in relation to a proposal to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the club from a consortium led by Mr Brooklyn Earick.

"The board of the club and ENIC reconfirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC is not looking to sell its stake in the club."

The Sun claimed Earick - who was involved earlier this year in a failed acquisition of Formula E team Maserati - was set to launch a £3.3bn takeover bid with a number of NFL and NBA investors, with a further £1.2bn set aside as transfer funds for new boss Thomas Frank.

If the overall £4.5bn package were successful, it would have exceeded Todd Boehly's takeover of Chelsea for £4.25bn in 2022.

The Lewis family trust earlier this month asked Daniel Levy to step down from his role as Tottenham chairman after 24 years due to a desire for the club to target "more wins, more often".

Levy revealed last year the club were in talks with "prospective investors" over selling a minority share, although discussions involving Qatar Sports Investments were denied.

PA understands the Lewis family trust is open to external investment, but the main focus is on providing the required support to new non-executive chairman Peter Charrington, chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and head coach Frank, all whom have been appointed in 2025, to help deliver greater on-field success.

A source close to the Lewis family told PA: "This unsolicited and unnecessary interest does nothing to change the family's resolve and commitment to do whatever it takes to drive success on the pitch. The club is not for sale."