Tottenham are aiming for a wide forward as their major summer signing, with Wolves’ Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze currently the two main targets.

The decision may be made for them, however, as Manchester City are currently seen as the likeliest destination for Eze.

Ange Postecoglou’s adventurous approach has been largely based on expanding the pitch through pace out wide, which has been a key focus of his transfer business so far.

Spurs wanted to make this kind of signing in the January window but prices proved prohibitive in a much slower market.

That led to the loan deal for Timo Werner, who has pleased staff so far with his willingness.

Spurs still plan to go bigger on this position in the summer, with Neto and Eze identified as the players who best fit their profile.

City also want to make a signing in that area, and have been trailing Eze for a long time.

The belief is the 25-year-old is currently more swayed by a move to Manchester, as he is ready for a step-up to Pep Guardiola’s side.

That explained more recent noise about Spurs and Neto, although there would likely be considerable negotiation on price due to the player’s fitness record.

It is expected that any deal would be staggered, with considerable portions made up of appearance clauses.

Arsenal are also looking at Neto but expected to prioritise other areas.