Tottenham eye Juventus and England U-21 star as part of January plans

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been hit by injuries but believe they can qualify for the Champions League this season with a good January window

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Monday 13 November 2023 16:07
<p>Samuel Iling-Junior has started to break through at Juventus </p>

Samuel Iling-Junior has started to break through at Juventus

(Getty Images)

Tottenham are looking at Juventus’ England Under-21 international Samuel Iling-Junior as a January signing, as they seek to add much-needed depth to their depleted squad.

The forward, who predominantly plays on the wing but can also play across the centre and in midfield, would give Ange Postecoglou more tactical variety after a period that has suddenly shown how shallow his team is.

Spurs sense there is an opportunity to get Champions League football ahead of schedule this season, particularly if the new rules on Uefa coefficients for an expanded Champions League mean the Premier League could get up to five places.

Iling-Junior is seen as a promising talent by Juventus, having signed him from Chelsea’s youth system in 2020.

The 20-year-old has played all the way through England’s youth teams other than Under-18s, which came during the Covid period and after he had moved to Italy.

Iling-Junior has also started to break into the Juventus first team over the last two seasons, with four Serie A appearances so far this campaign.

While he is highly rated at Juventus and has a contract to 2025, the Italian side have a good business relationship with Tottenham. The winger fits with Spurs’ plans to bring in the best young talent early in their careers.

