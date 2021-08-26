Tottenham Hotspur have spoken to Juventus about the signing of Weston McKennie, and repeated sources now feel a move may be possible for under £40m.

The Spurs hierarchy are keen to bring in a central midfielder, and the highly-rated American’s situation may allow a deal to be done as Juventus continue to rearrange their squad.

The relationship with Spurs’ Fabio Paritici, who used to work at Juventus, naturally helps. It was Paritici who brought the 22-year-old to Turin in the first place.

It has even been mooted that there could be a potential swap for Tanguy Ndombele but the Italian club would prefer a straight sale.

Spurs have been busy this summer with the additions of defender Cristian Romero, goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and attacking midfielder Bryan Gil.

By far the biggest move, however, has been the lack of one with talisman and top scorer Harry Kane set to stay at the club despite interest from Manchester City.