Tottenham learn punishment for brawl with West Ham

Tottenham have been fined £20,000 after they accepted a Football Association (FA) charge following a melee between their players and West Ham’s towards the end of Saturday’s 4-1 win.

Mohammed Kudus’ foul on Micky van de Ven in the 82nd minute sparked a coming-together, with the Hammers attacker subsequently sent off after he shoved both Van de Ven and Pape Sarr in the face.

Spurs, along with West Ham, were charged by the FA on Tuesday with failing to “ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way”, and the north London club have accepted the charge.

“Tottenham Hotspur have been fined £20,000 following their Premier League match against West Ham,” an FA statement read.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 82nd minute. Tottenham admitted to this charge and accepted the standard penalty.”

With a minimum three-match ban on the horizon for Kudus – it could be extended further if the FA decide to take retrospective action – the 24-year-old will not play for West Ham again until at least after the November international break.

And Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui revealed he would be having a serious chat with his forward.

“I am not going to say here what I am going to talk with him (about), but for sure we are going to talk,” Lopetegui said. “We are going to have time and I am sure he will be aware that he can improve his answer in this moment because it’s not good for him, for the club and not good for the team.”