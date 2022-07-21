Trafalgar Square fan park to show England’s Euro 2022 semi-final on big screens

Up to 5,000 supporters will be able to cheer on England from Trafalgar Square after the Mayor of London announced their Euro 2022 semi-final will be shown on big screens.

The Lionesses came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 after extra-time on Wednesday night to seal their spot in the last four.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will face either Sweden or Belgium at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane. But more fans will be able to watch live after the move to show the game live in Trafalgar Square.

Uefa’s ‘Fan Party’ opens on Saturday and will remain so for the rest of the tournament, which concludes with a Wembley final on 31 July.

That includes the screening of England’s semi-final, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calling for the team to be cheered to success.

“As a huge football fan, I have been swept away by the incredible performances of Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead and our wonderful squad,” he said.

“With Euros fever gripping the country, I am delighted that thousands of Londoners and visitors will be able to come together and cheer the team on to glory on Tuesday night.”

PA