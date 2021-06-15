Kieron Morris signs new Tranmere deal

Kieron Morris has signed a new one-year deal at Tranmere

The 27-year-old midfielder has made 96 appearances for Rovers, including 55 last season as they missed out on promotion following a play-off semi-final defeat to Morecambe.

Manager Micky Mellon brought Morris to Prenton Park in 2019 and told the club’s website: “The fact we have agreed a new contract with Kieron is a really good thing for the club.

“I have a great relationship with Kieron and I’m looking forward to working with him again in order to push the club forward and become the Tranmere team we all want.”