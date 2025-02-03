Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transfer deadline day is here.

The January transfer window is a crucial part of the season for Premier League clubs who need to cover injuries or plug gaps in their squads in order to better perform.

The window has been open for over a month but comes to a close tonight for what is an historically tough time to do business.

Plenty of deals have already been done and there may be some high profile exits before the window closes on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the January Transfer Window:

When is transfer deadline day?

The January transfer window opened on Wednesday 1 January, 2025 for English clubs and will run for just over a month with Deadline Day being Monday 3 February, 2025.

The window officially closes at 11pm GMT for English clubs.

When does the transfer window close around Europe?

Throughout Europe the timings for the January transfer window are similar but different to the English clubs. Most major European leagues also close on February 3 with Germany, Scotland and Spain all having the same time slot as England though France’s window closes at 1pm GMT.

Italian clubs, meanwhile, only have until 7pm on Saturday 1 February 1 to do their business and the transfer window in Turkey closes a full week later on Tuesday 11 February, 2025.

Another window to be aware of due to its potentially high spending is the Saudi Arabian one which has until January 30 to get deals over the line.

When does the WSL window close?

The January transfer window is also open for the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship. It lasts the full length of January and closes at 11pm on Thursday 30 January, 2025.