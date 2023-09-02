Agents’ transfer fees expected to eclipse £400m record
Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice were the biggest £100m-plus transfers this summer in the Premier League
Service fees to agents for international transfers are expected to break last year's summer window record of $500m (£397m), after a window that has seen a huge escalation in activity.
That will bring an even greater increase in a figure that has also seen fees to intermediaries rise by 400% over the last decade.
While focus has understandably been on how the Premier League has spent £2.1bn this window and the Saudi Pro League £728m, with the English competition trumping the collective £1.87bn spent by the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 all together, a significant part of this has been the amount going to agents.
The total amount from that on 684 international transfers between 1 June and 1 September 2022 was $494.4m, a 14.1% increase from the same period during 2021. That is set to shoot up.
That also comes amid research that shows ten times more cash goes to agents than grassroots clubs.
