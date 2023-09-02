Agents’ transfer fees expected to eclipse £400m record

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Service fees to agents for international transfers are expected to break last year's summer window record of $500m (£397m), after a window that has seen a huge escalation in activity.

That will bring an even greater increase in a figure that has also seen fees to intermediaries rise by 400% over the last decade.

While focus has understandably been on how the Premier League has spent £2.1bn this window and the Saudi Pro League £728m, with the English competition trumping the collective £1.87bn spent by the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 all together, a significant part of this has been the amount going to agents.

The total amount from that on 684 international transfers between 1 June and 1 September 2022 was $494.4m, a 14.1% increase from the same period during 2021. That is set to shoot up.

That also comes amid research that shows ten times more cash goes to agents than grassroots clubs.