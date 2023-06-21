Transfer news and rumours: Arsenal offer £60m in second attempt to sign Kai Havertz

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have made an improved bid for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. The Gunners are set to offer £60m for the 24-year-old, after previously having a £50m offer turned down. The extra funds could be just enough for the deal to get over the line, as the Blues seek to bolster their finances for their own recruitment plans.

Fulham are eager to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to The Telegraph. It is believed the 30-year-old Brazil international would be open to the move, however bosses at United reportedly value Fred at a higher price than Fulham are willing to pay.

The Sun says Everton are looking at Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone. It is said to be a pre-emptive move, ahead of an expected approach for current keeper Jordan Pickford from Manchester United.

And The Independent reports Newcastle are weighing up ending their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Maddison: Sky Sports says Leicester want more than £50m for the England midfielder, who is on the radar of Tottenham and Newcastle.

Georginio Wijnaldum: Paris St Germain are looking to offload the midfielder this summer, according to Foot Mercato.