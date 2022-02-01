Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exit as striker nears Barcelona move

Arsenal have confirmed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by “mutual consent” as the striker nears a free transfer to Barcelona.

The striker fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta late last year, being stripped of the captaincy in mid-December after a disciplinary breach saw him omitted from the Gunners’ squad to face Southampton. The 32-year-old has not featured for the club since then, his last appearance coming on 6 December as a late substitute in a defeat to Everton.

Following his return to availability after initially not being considered for selection, he was allowed to leave early for the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon - only to test positive for Covid just before the tournament started and miss out on his nation’s group campaign.

He was then sent home from the national team squad early after “cardiac lesions”, but subsequently announced his heart was “absolutely fine” and he was “completely healthy”.

However, Aubameyang was no longer required by Arsenal and made available for transfer, and despite initial discussions with Barcelona seeing the move held up by his wage demands.

Aubameyang scored 92 goals for Arsenal in 162 appearances after joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018. He scored a memorable winner against Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley in August 2020, shortly before signing a new three-year deal with Arteta’s side.

Arsenal added: “We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club.”