Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

West Ham United are reportedly interested in three players this summer to help fill the void left by Declan Rice’s expected departure, with the club said to be targeting England international Harry Maguire. The Mirror says the club are also interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Bayern Munich are set to up their offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after their initial deal of £60million was rejected by the club, claim several reports. The new bid is reportedly worth £80million.

Wolves have accepted a deal worth £7.5million from Leicester for defender Conor Coady, the Daily Express says.

The Nottingham Post says Chelsea are willing to let 22-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi leave the club for £15million, with Nottingham Forest interested in signing the young forward.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Moises Caicedo: Brighton are reportedly set to receive an offer from Manchester United for the Ecuadorian after contact was made earlier in the week, according to Sky Sports.

Dominik Szoboszlai: The Athletic says Liverpool are interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Hungarian midfielder who has a release clause worth £70million.