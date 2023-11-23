Jump to content

Transfer rumours: Jadon Sancho and Antony head up Man Utd’s 15-player sale list

Fulham have reportedly also showed interest in 24-year-old Denmark striker Jonas Wind.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 23 November 2023 08:08
(Getty Images)

What the papers say

The Evening Standard reports Fulham are ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the battle to sign Fluminense’s 22-year-old Brazil midfielder Andre.

The same newspaper says Fulham have also showed interest in 24-year-old Denmark striker Jonas Wind, who has scored eight goals in 11 matches so far for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The Daily Star reports there could be a cleanout at Manchester United next year with the possibility of 15 players leaving the Premier League club. The first player out the door is rumoured to be 23-year-old Jadon Sancho. The Manchester Evening News claims the number could be closer to ten.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Newcastle are reportedly monitoring the 26-year-old Everton striker, TeamTalk reports. The England forward has scored three goals in nine games for the Toffees in the Premier League this season.

Santiago Gimenez: Football Transfers reports Chelsea are interested in the 22-year-old Feyenoord striker, who has scored 13 goals in 12 games so far for the Dutch club this season.

