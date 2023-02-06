Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho has emerged as a potential loan target by Galatasaray, according to the Sun. The 30-year-old Brazil international has struggled at Villa Park this season, with the paper reporting a potential exit offer could come before the Turkish transfer window closes on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail says West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan is shaping up as a potential candidate to replace Leeds manager Jesse Marsch. With Leeds sitting just one place above the relegation zone, speculation is ramping up that the club could be on the verge of moving on from the 49-year-old American. And Corberan, who worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, appears to be in contention to take over.

The paper, citing Spanish outlet Fichajes, also reports Chelsea are keeping close tabs on former Spain head coach Luis Enrique as club bosses ponder the future of current manager Graham Potter.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lionel Messi: Paris Saint-Germain have commenced talks with the 35-year-old forward over a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

Joao Cancelo: The Daily Mirror reports Bayern Munich may struggle to stump up the £62million fee included in the loan deal for the Manchester City defender.