Football rumours: Arsenal renew Pedro Neto interest but face competition from two Premier League rivals

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also said to be keeping tabs on the Portugal international

Sports Staff
Tuesday 03 October 2023 07:34
Wolves winger Pedro Neto is attracting interest (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly lining up Wolves winger Pedro Neto for a summer transfer. According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners considered launching a bid for the 23-year-old in 2022 but nothing materialised. The club are believed to have maintained their interest however, and join Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid in keeping tabs on the Portugal international.

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mail says negotiations have begun over a new contract for defender Ben White. The development comes despite the 25-year-old England international having three years left on his £120,000-a-week deal.

And The Sun says Manchester United have sent a scout to monitor 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, with a view to a potential January deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bryan Cristante: Calciomercato reports Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are set to make a move for the Roma midfielder.

Lucas Beraldo: Liverpool are keen on the 19-year-old Sao Paulo centre-back, according to website 90mins.

