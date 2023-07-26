Jump to content

Football rumours: West Ham confident over Conor Gallagher despite rejected bid

Tottenham are also interested in the 23-year-old midfielder

Sports Staff
Wednesday 26 July 2023 07:34
England’s Conor Gallagher is being pursued by West Ham and Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
What the papers say

West Ham believe they are still in the box seat to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher despite a rejected £40million bid, the Evening Standard reports. Tottenham are also interested in the 23-year-old.

The Mirror says the Bayern Munich’s chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe have not joined the club on their trip to Japan to stay behind to work on another bid for Harry Kane. Tottenham want £100m for the England captain.

Liverpool have had their bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected with the £35m offer deemed not enough, according to the Guardian. Southampton are hoping for a bid closer to £50million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Fabinho: The Liverpool midfielder looks set to start pre-season training with the club which could be a blow to Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad who are hoping to sign the 29-year-old, the Athletic reports.

Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder looks set to stay after the club told the 28-year-old they do not want to sell him, despite his desire to leave, 90 min says.

