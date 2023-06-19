Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is heading for the exit door at the Emirates, according to the Daily Telegraph. The Gunners are willing to let the 30-year-old Ghana international leave as they look to reshape their midfield.

Manchester United are looking to make a £45million bid for England’s Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29, according to the Star on Sunday. The Daily Mail reports United are also expected to increase their bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to £50m.

Newcastle are poised for a surprise bid for a new goalkeeper, reports one national outlet. They say West Brom’s Josh Griffiths, 21, is in the sights of the north-east club.

Burnley are also on the lookout for a goalkeeper with Antwerp’s Jean Butez the latest potential target. They could switch their attention to the Frenchman, 28, if they miss out on Dutch youngster Bart Verbruggen, 20, from Anderlecht.

Kyle Walker: Bayern Munich are in talks with Manchester City over a deal for the 33-year-old England defender.

Joao Palhinha: West Ham are reportedly close to a move for the Portugal midfielder, 27, as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.