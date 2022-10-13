Jump to content

Football rumours: AC Milan look to tie down Chelsea target Leao

The Blues are interested in the talented forward

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 13 October 2022 07:58
Rafael Leao has been linked with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
What the papers say

AC Milan are set to commence contract talks with Chelsea target Rafael Leao, according to the Daily Mail. The paper, via Italian outlets La Gazzetta dello Sport and Football Italia, says the Serie A club are desperate to lock the 23-year-old forward down long term, but may need to fight off a potential swoop from the Blues in order to get a deal done.

The paper, via Estadia Deportivo, also says Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Reds are believed to be weighing up a possible January move.

Manchester United are reportedly set to ramp up their pursuit of Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. Citing Greek outlet Sportime, the Red Devils’ interest in the 28-year-old has intensified in recent months, and the club may even be considering Vlachodimos as first choice.

The Telegraph reports Wolves have interviewed ex-player and former Watford boss Rob Edwards to possibly succeed Bruno Lage as manager.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Calciomercato reports AC Milan are interested in the 26-year-old Chelsea midfielder.

Nathan Ake: Manchester City have informed a number of suitors that the 27-year-old defender is not for sale, according to website 90 Min.

