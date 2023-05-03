Jump to content

Transfer rumours: Arsenal and Spurs fight for Marc Guehi as Liverpool target Dutch defender

Arsenal and Tottenham are battling for the signature of Marc Guehi.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 03 May 2023 07:28
Tottenham have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race for 22-year-old Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (John Walton, PA)
What the papers say

Tottenham have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race for 22-year-old Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, the Evening Standard writes.

Guehi was a part of the England international squad in March and has already captained his club on multiple occasions.

Staying in London, Tottenham’s bid for former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann may have hit a speedbump because of the uncertainty surrounding the clubs sporting director position, The Telegraph reports.

The Times say if former West Brom manager Sam Allardyce can keep Leeds in the Premier League he could reportedly earn a bonus of more than £2.5million and has asked a former Oxford manager to be his assistant at the club.

Karl Robinson was at Oxford for five years before losing his job in February after the club did not record a victory for eight straight games.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lionel Messi: French media outlet Foot Mercato has reported the 35-year-old will be leaving Paris St. Germain after this season with the club deciding against renewing his contract. Could the World Cup champion end up in England?

Jurrien Timber: Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the 21-year-old Ajax defender, according to Sky Sports Germany.

