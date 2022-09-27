Trent Alexander-Arnold left out as Kieran Trippier’s game ‘ahead’ of England rival’s, says Gareth Southgate
The Liverpool playmaker has been unable to win a regular role for the Three Lions with his Qatar World Cup place in doubt
Gareth Southgate has explained that he did not even name Trent Alexander-Arnold as a substitute against Germany because he thinks Kieran Trippier’s all-round game is superior to that of Liverpool’s attacking right-back.
The England manager may have been implying that Alexander-Arnold, who has been prolific at creating chances for his club, lacks the defensive excellence he requires but he also said his omission was because he thought it was unfair to omit some of his players from the matchday squad for both September matches.
Southgate preferred to give Ben Chilwell the spot on the bench for Monday’s 3-3 draw after the Chelsea player was not among the replacements for Friday’s defeat to Italy.
But Alexander-Arnold, who has only played in one international in 2022, looks the manager’s fourth-choice right-back now.
Reece James started both matches, while Kyle Walker began against Italy and came off the bench against Germany, both as the right of three centre-backs, and Trippier was an unused replacement for each game.
Southgate argued that, with Luke Shaw starting against Germany, he wanted the option of Chilwell as like-for-like cover.
He said: “Firstly, I didn’t want any player to sit in the stand for two matches so I think the way we manage a group of people has been a big strength for us in the tournaments and we need to do that.
“The other night, we didn’t need the left-back cover, against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead [of Trent].”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies