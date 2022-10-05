Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free kick against Rangers in the Champions League to hit back at critics who have commented on his form.

The defender has, by his own words, had a “slow start to the season” which saw him dropped from the England squad in the Nations League. But his goal against Rangers, which kick started the Reds’ 2-0 win, has given him belief going forward into the rest of the campaign.

”People say things but I come out and perform for the team,” he said post-match. “It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m looking forward to the rest of it.”

And he added for BT Sport: “The performance was great from the lads. On Saturday (when drawing 3-3 with Brighton) it was disappointing, we never got going with our press. We were slow out of the blocks (on Saturday), but this was the complete opposite.

“We started well and continued it throughout the game. They had their spells in the second half, but I think overall we played to our standard.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has come to Alexander-Arnold’s defence amid the criticism, was ecstatic his player was back on the score sheet.

“He played a good game, defensively especially, and wonderful goal,’”said Klopp. “We had a defensive problem, our timing was not right, we take risks in our defending, everyone knows that and these gaps are often on the back of Trent but not because of him.

“He has to track back. We were not in the perfect moment so we had to adjust. It was a wonderful goal, what can I say? It is not long ago he scored but I am happy he had that still in his locker.”

Liverpool are second in their group with two matches to go, one against Rangers and another against group leaders Napoli.