Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract at Anfield finishes.

The right-back, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, came to the conclusion he wants a new challenge after two decades with his hometown club.

Alexander-Arnold had been in discussions with Liverpool about a new deal but whereas Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah signed contract extensions to remain at Anfield, he has chosen not to.

The 26-year-old feels he wants to test himself in a different environment after winning everything at Liverpool, he said in a video message published on Monday explaining his decision.

While Liverpool offered a contract that would have made Alexander-Arnold one if the best-paid full-backs in world football, money was not a factor for him.

Sporting director Richard Hughes had made talks with Alexander-Arnold a priority and first made contact before taking charge. However, he was unable to strike a deal and the England international informed manager Arne Slot of his decision after a final meeting in the spring.

Alexander-Arnold, who made his debut and became vice-captain under Jurgen Klopp, enjoyed working for Slot and held the Dutchman in high esteem, but has opted to move on.

Real made an offer for Alexander-Arnold just before the January transfer window opened, which Liverpool rejected.

No deal with the 15-time champions of Europe has been formalised and he is yet to put pen to paper, but it is likely he will be at the Bernabeu next season.

Alexander-Arnold clinched his second Premier League title with Liverpool last week to add to the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

He made his first-team bow in 2016 and has gone on to play 352 games, scoring 23 goals, the most recent of them at Leicester two weeks ago.

His departure could mean Conor Bradley gets the chance to become Liverpool’s regular right-back or that Slot has to go into the transfer market.