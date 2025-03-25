Trent Alexander-Arnold nears Real Madrid deal with Liverpool contract expiring
The Liverpool star has long been expected to swap Anfield for the Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer
Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to finalising a deal to join Real Madrid this summer.
The Liverpool right-back has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and he is expected join Madrid this summer when his current contract expires.
The 26-year-old is in talks over a five-year deal worth more than £200,000 a week, along with a major signing-on bonus, and only the final details of the move still need to be agreed.
Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut as an 18-year-old in 2016. His honours with the club include the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup and he is on course to add a second league crown this season with Arne Slot’s side currently 12 points clear at the top of the table.
The England international, who came through the ranks at Liverpool and has been at the Premier League club for more than two decades, has been able to discuss terms with overseas clubs since January.
Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players out of contract this summer, with the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk still unclear.
Liverpool have declined to comment on the reports.
