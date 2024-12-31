Liverpool reject Real Madrid approach for Trent Alexander-Arnold – reports
Liverpool have rejected Real Madrid’s first expression of interest in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to reports.
The 26-year-old’s future is set to be the subject of fevered speculation with his current Anfield deal due to expire in the summer.
And the Spanish giants appear to have tried testing Liverpool’s resolve by submitting an initial enquiry about the right-back, who could in theory leave for free in six months’ time.
Liverpool, who have made no secret of their desire to tie Alexander-Arnold to a new deal, are said to have made clear the player is not for sale.
Alexander-Arnold has not expressed a desire to leave Anfield but Liverpool face a hectic summer of negotiations, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also due to see their current deals expire.
And Real’s move appears to be a calculated one, given that his current contractual situation allows Alexander-Arnold to sign a pre-contractual agreement with another club from January 1.
The PA news agency has contacted Liverpool for comment.