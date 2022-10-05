Jump to content

Leandro Trossard responds to transfer speculation after Chelsea and Arsenal rumours

The player did not dismiss the rumours when discussing recent speculation following a fine start to the season

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 05 October 2022 09:53
Brighton winger Leandro Trossard refused to dismiss rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea after an impressive start to the season.

The Belgian has scored five goals in seven Premier League matches this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool, which has attracted interest from big clubs.

While the 27-year-old isn’t ruling out a potential move away from the Seagulls, he insists the future looks “promising” under new boss Roberto De Zerbi on the south coast.

“It’s difficult to say anything about that now,” he told the Monday Night Club. “It completely depends on which club would come. If I feel good and things are good on a private level… but I also know how good I am at Brighton, also with new coach Roberto De Zerbi it looks promising.”

The star has never scored more than eight in the English top flight and the versatile player offered an explanation as to why he is converting more scores this campaign.

He said: “I’m a little higher up the pitch now, which gives me more chances to score a goal. And the more chances you get, the more you can score. I think that’s the biggest difference from the last few years.”

His goals have helped Brighton to a top four spot in the league and they will look to maintain the position against Tottenham on Saturday.

Trossard said of his hat-trick against Liverpool last weekend: “[It is] Always nice when you can score, especially three at Anfield. It’s a shame we couldn’t get all three points. Maybe one way [the result was fair], I think we could have scored more but towards the end it was fair, but you always want more especially if you’re 2-0 up.

“Obviously it’s a big game, you always want to show yourself in the best possible way. I’m happy with the team, we reacted brilliantly after we went down as well.”

