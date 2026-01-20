Fulham lead Troy Parrott race as three clubs target Republic of Ireland hero

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fulham are battling Wolfsburg and Real Betis in the race to sign Troy Parrott following his huge impact in the Republic of Ireland’s quest to qualify for the World Cup 2026.

So far, the trio are the clubs that have gone in strongest in what is expected to be a wide race for the AZ Alkmaar forward over the next few months.

The 23-year-old's profile exploded after the five goals against Portugal and Hungary that sent Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side into a World Cup play-off.

But that was only on the back of burgeoning development that had made a series of clubs around the Premier League and European football take note of his impact in the Netherlands.

Wolfsburg have talked about a €20m (£17.4m) deal, but it is understood that AZ would want even more. Fulham have so far shown the strongest interest from the Premier League.

Having energised his career at AZ, though, Parrott is understood to want to be very considerate about his next steps. While the forward does want to return to the Premier League at some point - he initially came through the Tottenham Hotspur system - any English move would have to fully make sense for both his current position and future prospects, which is why he is happy to stay in Europe.

The Bundesliga is an appealing option, particularly with the way the competition has proven so successful in developing young talent.

open image in gallery Troy Parrott was the hat-trick hero ( Getty Images )

Away from his prolific run for his country, Parrott has hit nine goals in 13 Eredivisie games, with 10 more goals this term in Conference League qualifiers and the KNVB Cup.

Parrott is tied fourth in the Eredivisie top scorer standings, with Ayase Ueda clear with 18 goals in as many games for Feyenoord.