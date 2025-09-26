Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump indicated he would consider relocating 2026 World Cup matches if he deemed any US host cities unsafe.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Thursday about the tournament, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July, Mr Trump was specifically questioned about games in Seattle and San Francisco.

"Well, that's an interesting question ... but we're going to make sure they're safe," he stated.

He claimed that Seattle and San Francisco are "run by radical left lunatics who don't know what they're doing."

Six matches are scheduled for Seattle's Lumen Field, with another six at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, near San Francisco.

While FIFA oversees World Cup logistics and determines game sites, and would typically manage any changes, Trump noted his close working relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

He also cited his policies as contributing to the country's safety ahead of the event.

He sent the National Guard into Washington, DC, last month to deal with what he called a "crime emergency," and he subsequently claimed that the move resulted in the city having "no crime."

He said Thursday, "As you probably know, we're going into Memphis and we're going into some other cities. Very soon we're going into Chicago. It will be safe for the World Cup.

“If I think it isn't safe, we'll move into a different city, absolutely. It's actually a very fair question.

"If I think it's not safe, we're going to move it out of that city. So if any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup, or for the (2028) Olympics, you know where they have Olympic overthrow right, but for the World Cup in particular, because they're playing in so many cities, we won't allow it.

“We'll move it around a little bit. But I hope that's not going to happen."

The draw for the World Cup, which will feature 48 teams, is scheduled for 5 December in Washington, DC.