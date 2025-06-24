Is Tunis vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea take on Tunis in their final group game of the Club World Cup and know they must win in order to prolong their stay in the competition.

The Blues got off to a winning start when they defeated LAFC 2-0 in their opening fixture but a six-minute implosion against Flamengo saw them concede twice and get Nicolas Jackson sent off on their way to a 3-1 defeat last time out.

That loss leaves them second in the table, level on points with tonight’s opponents Tunis. A win or a draw will be enough to send Enzo Maresca’s men through but an unthinkable defeat would put them on the plane home.

For their part, Tunis edged past LAFC 1-0 in their last game having fell to a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo earlier in the competition. On paper the Tunisian champions should pose no threat to Chelsea but this competition has already thrown up some surprises and they need to be wary.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is Tunis vs Chelsea?

Tunis take on Chelsea at 9pm ET on Tuesday 24 June which is 2am BST on Wednesday 25.

The match will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of NFL-side Philadelphia Eagles.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

Club World Cup schedule

GROUP STAGE

Tuesday 24 June

Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)

Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group D: LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Orlando)

Wednesday 25 June

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Thursday 26 June

Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 28 June

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)

Sunday 29 June

Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)

Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)

Monday 30 June

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday 1 July

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

