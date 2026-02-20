Dozens of suspects detained amid investigation into Turkish football betting scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turkish authorities have detained 32 individuals, including several football club executives, as part of a burgeoning investigation into alleged match-fixing and illegal betting across the nation's professional leagues.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office confirmed the arrests on Friday.

According to a statement from the prosecutor's office, those apprehended are suspected of placing bets on games involving their own clubs, with some even wagering on opposing teams during official fixtures.

Police operations spanned 10 provinces to apprehend the suspects, with efforts continuing to locate one individual still at large.

Details regarding the identities of the suspects or their club affiliations have not been disclosed.

open image in gallery The investigations remains ongoing ( AP )

This latest action forms part of a broader crackdown by Turkish authorities on illegal betting and match-fixing within the country's professional football leagues, including the top-tier Super Lig.

Previously, Turkey's football federation suspended 149 referees and assistants for betting offences, while numerous others, including club chairmen, prominent players, and commentators, have faced detention or arrest in connection with these ongoing probes.

Back in November, over 1,000 players were suspended by the Turkish Football Federation amid the widening betting scandal.

This included national team defender Eren Elmali who had been a Champions League regular for Galatasaray in the early part of the season.

Elmali published a statement to explain his involvement in the case after he was pulled from the Turkey squad preparing for World Cup qualifying meetings with Spain and Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old, who joined Galatasaray in 2025, posted on Instagram that he bet on a game about five years ago that it did not involve his own then-team.

Elmali and his Galatasaray teammate Metehan Baltaci were among the 1,024 players on a list published in November by the Turkish federation who were referred to a disciplinary commission.

The third and fourth-tier divisions were also shut down for two weeks, but the top two divisions continued.