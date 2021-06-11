Turkey vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up
Follow all the latest updates from the Stadio Olimpico as Euro 2020 finally gets under way
Follow live coverage of Italy vs Turkey as Euro 2020 gets under way in Rome tonight following the tournament’s opening ceremony.
The tournament, delayed 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic, finally kicks off on Friday night ahead of a feast of football over the next month across the continent where Europe’s best team will be crowned.
Roberto Mancini’s Italy are one of 11 host nations and will begin their campaign as Group A favourites when they take on the Turkish at the Stadio Olimpico tonight, before group rivals Wales and Switzerland meet in Baku tomorrow.
Italy’s squad is a mix of veteran graft – in the shape of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Jorginho – and fresh young talent like Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Chiesa. Whatever team Roberto Mancini picks is going to full of quality.
Turkey are being tipped as dark horse in some quarters, however, having beaten Netherlands 4-2 in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Burak Yilmaz is a constant goal threat and his will be an intriguing battle with the Italian defence.
Follow all the latest build-up and action from the Stadio Olimpico - including that opening ceremony - throughout right here:
Is Turkey vs Italy on TV tonight?
Italy tackle Turkey in the Euro 2020 opener tonight with Roberto Mancini’s side eager to prove their worth as a genuine contender this summer.
The Azzurri have been unbeaten for 27 games, though midfield maestro Marco Verratti will hope to shake off a knock to inspire the four-time World Cup winners to the latter stages of the competition.
Turkey could be dark horses though, with a sturdy back line, including Leicester’s Çağlar Söyüncü and Juventus star Merih Demiral.
Is Turkey vs Italy at Euro 2020 on TV tonight?
Here’s everything you need to know about the game at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome
Turkey vs Italy: Deja vu for Group A rivals
On this day in 2000, Italy - captained by Milan legend Paolo Maldini - kicked off their European Championship journey with a 2-1 win over Turkey.
Antonio Conte opened the scoring with a superb overhead kick before Okan Buruk levelled for Turkey. Filippo Inzaghi converted a penalty to secure all three points for the Italians.
It was almost a dream team with the likes of Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta, Demetrio Albertini and Francesco Totti all in their starting XI. Alessandro Del Piero came off the bench!
Twenty-one years later, the Azzurri will be hoping they can spoil Turkey’s opening match yet again - and embark on a similar run as that team were defeated by France in the final.
Welcome to Euro 2020
Without further ado, off we go.
