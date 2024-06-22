Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Portugal secured qualification for the round of 16 at Euro 2024 with a confident and dominant display against a frazzled and frustrated Turkey.

The Turks should have taken the lead early on following a fine run down the wing from Zeki Celik. A cross curled over to the back post where Kerem Akturkoglu edged ahead of Joao Cancelo only to fluff his shot. It was a great chance missed and Roberto Martinez’s team then took command.

Rafael Leao and Nuno Mendes combined on the left to set up Bernardo Silva’s first European Championship goal before a calamitous back pass from Samet Akaydin doubled Portugal’s lead before half-time. Cristiano Ronaldo then came to the party in the second half with a fine run in behind to break the offside trap. He received the pass, took the ball into the box then slotted it across to Bruno Fernandes for Portugal’s third.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

Turkey (4-2-3-1)

Altay Bayindir – 5

Started the game after an injury to Mert Gunok in training. Poor communication with Samet Akaydin for the second goal a possible sign of his lack of game time.

Zeki Celik – 4

Had a difficult job up against the speed of Rafael Leao, defended strongly in parts but couldn’t kept the winger quiet. Was caught out of position in the second half for the third goal.

Samet Akaydin – 4

Will be remembered for his horrendous blind pass which went wide of the goalkeeper and finished in the back of his own net. A moment of disaster for the defender.

Samey Akaydin scores an own goal with a blind pass. ( REUTERS )

A communication breakdown led to embarrassment for Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. ( REUTERS )

Abdulkerim Bardakci – 5

Struggled up against the fast footwork of Cristiano Ronaldo who sat him down and made things tricky.

Ferdi Kadioglu – 6

Arguably had the hardest task in guarding against Bernardo Silva, performed okay in the circumstances and stepped into midfield a couple of times to help out.

Hakan Calhanoglu – 6

Was the more defensive of the two holding midfielders often providing help for the centre-backs. Worked hard and ran his socks off out of possession.

Kaan Ayhan – 5

Took on the role of creative playmaker to feed passes into space and often took charge in the opposition’s final third to very limited effect.

Orkun Kokcu – 4

Made a decent run down the inside left channel only to lose the ball to Pepe. Tried to inject some pace into Turkey’s play but had little impact and was replaced at half-time.

Kerem Akturkoglu – 4

Missed a great chance early in the match having got ahead of Joao Cancelo. The finish wasn’t there for a goal that would have changed the outlook of the match.

Kerem Akturkoglu missed a glorious chance to send Turkey ahead. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Yunus Akgun – 6

Made a couple of good runs into the box to set up chances for the Turks and linked with the rest of the front line well in an ultimately futile effort.

Baris Alper Yilmaz – 5

Not his day. Left alone at the top of the pitch, isolated with no chances to impose himself.

Subs

Yusuf Yazici - 6, Kenan Yildiz - 6, Ismail Yuksek - 6, Arda Guler - n/a, Merih Demiral - n/a.

Portugal (4-3-3)

Diogo Costa – 6

A quiet and comfortable evening for the Portuguese goalkeeper, just how he likes it.

Joao Cancelo – 5

Keen to get forward on the right wing and aid Portugal’s attackers left him vulnerable defensively and should have been punished early in the game.

Ruben Dias – 6

A confident and energetic partner for 41-year-old Pepe. Cool in possession and composed during Turkey’s rare forays up the pitch.

Pepe – 7

Covered the back line brilliantly and read Turkey’s plays with seeming foresight. Timed a slide tackle on Orkun Kokcu perfectly in the first half to turn over the ball which led to the opening goal.

Pepe’s sliding tackle dispossesses Orkun Kokcu. ( AP )

Nuno Mendes – 7

Linked up wonderfully with Rafael Leao on the left and made an underlapping run which provided the assist for the first goal.

Vitinha – 6

Quietly went about his job in midfield moving the ball on and keeping Portugal in the ascendancy.

Joao Palhinha – 7

Roberto Martinez brought him into the line-up to provide extra stability to the midfield. Did his job tidily in transition and was a willing runner to get back in aid of the defence despite only playing 45 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes – 8

Looked energetic and keen throughout the first half picking out enterprising passes. Scored a tap-in after the break to secure the points.

Bernardo Silva – 9

Scored his first major tournament goal after arriving at the back post to turn home a cutback from Nuno Mendes. Passing was accurate, pressing was intense, a near perfect display from the Man City forward.

Bernardo Silva opens the scoring for Portgual. ( REUTERS )

Cristiano Ronaldo – 8

Had three good chances to score inside the opening 10 minutes and looked as though today wouldn’t be his day. Unselfishly supplied the assist for Fernandes’ goal.

Rafael Leao – 7

Sharp, speedy and determined to drive the team forward. A consistent threat on the left wing and formed a superb partnership with Nuno Mendes before being taken off at half-time after collecting a yellow card.

Subs

Pedro Neto - 6, Ruben Neves - 6, Nelson Semedo - n/a, Antonio Silva - n/a, Joao Neves - n/a.