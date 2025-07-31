Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Everton eye Tyler Dibling as David Moyes targets six more signings

Moyes is keen to add a new right winger to his squad with a bid reportedly knocked back by Southampton for Dibling

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 31 July 2025 23:13 BST
Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is an Everton target
Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is an Everton target (PA Wire)

Everton are interested in Southampton’s Tyler Dibling as David Moyes steps up his search for a right winger.

The Merseyside club have reportedly had a £27m bid for the teenager rejected by the relegated club.

Moyes wants six more signings as he looks to bolster Everton’s slender squad by the end of the transfer window.

Everton lost two wingers at the end of last season, when Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom’s loan spells at Goodison Park ended.

And they have turned to the England Under-21 international, who scored four goals in 38 games in a breakthrough campaign for Southampton.

Saints had put a £100m price on Dibling a few months ago, which the 19-year-old said was a source of amusement to his teammates.

But they could sell more players following their demotion to the Championship, with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu and Jan Bednarek already leaving. Adam Lallana has retired, Kyle Walker-Peters has departed on a free transfer and Aaron Ramsdale could join Newcastle on loan.

Everton have only made three signings so far this summer, buying goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth, forward Thierno Barry from Villarreal and the former Southampton midfielder Charly Alcaraz, who was on loan at the club last season, from Flamengo.

