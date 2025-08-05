Liverpool and England U21 midfielder Tyler Morton joins Lyon
The 22-year-old was part of England’s victorious Under-21 side at this summer’s Euros
Liverpool have sold midfielder Tyler Morton to Lyon for £15m, meaning they have brought in almost £150m in transfers this summer.
The England Under-21 international, who made 14 first-team appearances for Liverpool, joined the Ligue Un club after passing a medical.
Liverpool also have a 20 percent sell-on clause for Morton if the 22-year-old, who helped England win the European Under-21 Championships in June, continues to improve.
But the Premier League champions are confident they have enough options in midfield to countenance his sale, with Stefan Bajcetic another defensive midfielder, and James McConnell and the promising Trey Nyoni also able to offer back-up to regulars like Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.
Morton has spent the last two seasons on loan at Blackburn and Hull, making 87 appearances for the Championship clubs.
Liverpool have also sold Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips this summer while Darwin Nunez and Ben Doak could also leave.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments