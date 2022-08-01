Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have loaned Tyler Morton to Blackburn for the season.

The 19-year-old becomes the third midfielder Jurgen Klopp has sent to Ewood Park in as many seasons, after Harvey Elliott excelled with the Championship club in 2021/22 and Leighton Clarkson made two appearances in an unsuccessful spell last term.

Morton started in the Champions League wins over Porto and AC Milan last season and made his full Premier League debut in December’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham, when Liverpool were hit by injuries and Covid.

But, including the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool have nine midfielders ahead of him and Klopp has allowed Morton to go and get first-team experience with Rovers.

While Morton’s senior games with Liverpool have come as a holding midfielder, Klopp has praised him for his displays as a No. 8 in pre-season training and he figured in the Sunday defeat to Strasbourg.

Blackburn director of football Gregg Broughton said: “We have had to wait patiently for Tyler, as he has been so close to Liverpool’s first team for the whole of pre-season, but after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for.”

Morton has become Jon Dahl Tomasson’s second signing as Blackburn manager after Callum Brittain. Rovers won their first game under the Dane, beating QPR 1-0 on Saturday.