Manchester United have completed the signing of Tyrell Malacia in an initial €15m (£12.9m) deal from Feyenoord, with a further €2m (£1.7m) in add-ons.

The 22-year-old left-back has signed a four-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further year.

Malacia becomes United's first signing of the summer and the first of the Erik ten Hag era, having passed his second round of medical checks at Carrington on Monday.

The Netherlands international is now set to join the rest of the first team squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, with United flying out to Bangkok on Friday.

United's priority in the summer market has been midfield but, due to the protracted nature of negotiations with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, left-back Malacia becomes Ten Hag's first recruit.

Lyon were in talks with Feyenoord for the Netherlands international last week until United formalised their interest.

Malacia made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Rotterdam-based club last season, having come through Feyenoord's academy.

The 22-year-old will provide Luke Shaw with competition for the first-choice left-back spot in Ten Hag's side, with back-up Alex Telles' Old Trafford future now in doubt.

Christian Eriksen is expected to follow Malacia through the door at Old Trafford, with United having reached an agreement in principle for the 30-year-old free agent on Monday.

Negotiations with Barcelona for De Jong - who shares an agency with Malacia - remain ongoing, with talks centered around the add-ons to a guaranteed fee of around €65m (£56m).

Ajax's Lisandro Martinez is also a target for Ten Hag, as United look to head off competition from Arsenal for the 24-year-old's signature.