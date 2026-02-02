Everton sign Chelsea winger Tyrique George on loan to replace injured Jack Grealish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton have signed winger Tyrique George on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

The Merseyside club will have the option to buy the 19-year-old in the summer but in the short term, George gives Everton a replacement for Jack Grealish, who is out for the remainder of the campaign with a foot injury.

In addition, Dwight McNeil is staying at Everton after a proposed loan move to Crystal Palace broke down because the necessary paperwork was not submitted in time.

George, who almost joined Fulham at the end of the summer transfer window, struggled to get first-team football at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea brought in three wingers – Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Estevao – last summer.

The England Under-21 international has only started one Premier League game but made 12 appearances in Chelsea’s Conference League-winning campaign last season and scored against Ajax in the Champions League in October.

Everton manager David Moyes sees George as an option on either flank, saying: “Tyrique is a versatile forward who can play all across the front line. I hope he will settle quickly into our squad, and the support from our fans will definitely help him feel at home. We are looking forward to working with him.”

George will be eligible to make his Everton debut against Fulham on Saturday and said: “I feel ready, ready to make an impact. I’m going to attack this new challenge. I want to hit the ground running as quickly as possible and hopefully I can do that.

“I’m really excited to be here and to enjoy this massive club. I just can’t wait to get started. The fans here are exceptional. I know Evertonians are really passionate. They like hard work – and that’s what I’m going to show. I want to be exciting and I want to impress them.

"The gaffer – David Moyes – was another reason [I wanted to join]. He’s an amazing manager who has coached so many players, like Wayne Rooney, and players like that. I've had a brief conversation with him and he's an amazing person as well. I just want to enjoy it, learn under him and improve."