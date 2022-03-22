Festy Ebosele to leave Derby for Udinese
The 19-year-old has scored twice in 30 Championship games this season
Derby winger Festy Ebosele will join Udinese this summer, the Italian club have announced.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has agreed a five-year contract to move to Serie A.
Ebosele has become a first-team regular at Pride Park as Wayne Rooney’s Rams battle to avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.
The 19-year-old – a former Bray Wanderers youth player – has made 30 league appearances for County this season, scoring twice.
He made his senior debut in January 2021, coming on as a second-half substitute when a makeshift Derby team suffered a 2-0 FA Cup third-round loss at non-league Chorley.
The struggling Rams sit bottom of the second tier following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry, eight points adrift of safety with seven games remaining.
