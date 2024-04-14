Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Roma match abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapses against Udinese

The Ivory Coast international was taken to hospital for checks.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 14 April 2024 20:28
Roma’s Evan Ndicka receives treatment on the pitch after collapsing during the Serie A clash with Udinese (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Sunday’s Serie A clash between Udinese and Roma was abandoned after Ivory Coast international Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch.

The 24-year-old Roma defender went down off the ball with 72 minutes played at the Bluenergy Stadium and was carried off on a stretcher after treatment.

His club later confirmed that the former Auxerre and Eintracht Frankfurt player was conscious and had been taken to hospital for checks.

A statement on Roma’s official X – formerly Twitter – account read: “Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended.

“The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks. Forza Evan, we are all with you!”

Udinese tweeted simply: “We are with you, Ndicka.”

Roberto Pereyra had given the home side the lead before the break, but Romelu Lukaku made it 1-1 with 64 minutes gone.

