The Football Association is intending to vote against proposed reforms that could keep Aleksander Ceferin as Uefa president until 2031, potentially creating a rare moment of dissent at the confederation's Congress in Paris on Thursday.

The Slovenian himself has spoken about how he is being seen as "Kim Jong Un" due to the possible changes, but it is being insisted within the English federation that this is about principles of good governance rather than any individuals.

Although it is privately stressed that there is always space for change in football governance, the FA has been especially concerned about the issue of term limits.

There has been widespread disgruntlement within Uefa since proposed amendments to the statutes were announced. These would preclude Ceferin from changes that mean inherited terms do not count as full terms.

The Slovenian took over from the disgraced Michel Platini after the French official's resignation in 2016, which would mean the amendments passing could allow the current president to stand again in 2027 rather than step down.

The FA, driven largely by Uefa treasurer David Gill’s strong stance on this, believes this is a red line and consequently intends to vote against the statutes on Thursday morning in Paris.

A further issue is that Uefa are bundling all amendments together, even some of those - like responses to December's European Court of Justice ruling against the Super League, as well as more progressive steps about representation within the confederation - would usually find full support from the FA.

Some in Paris have interpreted the Uefa hierarchy’s move to put all the proposed amendments together as a way to push through the changes on term limits. The FA made a late attempt to get this separated from the rest of the issues at the Uefa Executive Committee on Wednesday afternoon, suggesting it in the miscellaneous items.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt was at the Uefa Executive Committee on Wednesday (PA)

This received a cold response, with the leadership merely saying Congress would decide, while pointing to political procedure.

It was said this created an uneasy atmosphere in a meeting that usually involves little debate or discussion.

The hope from a group of rebels is that such a huge organisation like the FA coming out against the proposed change should make others follow, but it is expected that there will be only three or four rebels at most.

Mark Bullingham will be at Congress on Thursday (PA)

With the European Super League and A22 scrutinising everything that is happening at Uefa in the wake of December's decision, most feel there is a greater need to foster a spirit of "unity" and try to create reform from within.