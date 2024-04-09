Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Uefa to make a late decison over Euro 2024 squad sizes

Uefa has not finalised whether national team squad sizes will be increased for Euro 2024

Sonia Twigg
Tuesday 09 April 2024 15:57
Comments
Euro 2024 will take place in Germany this summer
Euro 2024 will take place in Germany this summer (Getty Images)

Uefa has not made a final decision yet over squad sizes for the summer’s European Championships in Germany.

The governing body held discussions with representatives from the nations who have qualified for Euro 2024 on Monday in Dusseldorf.

The governing body said in a statement, reported by the BBC: "Uefa has taken note of the various opinions and points of view shared," said a statement from European football’s governing body.

“A final decision will be made in the coming weeks.”

National team squads for the tournament are currently limited to 23 players, as the governing body went back to the regulations in place prior to the postponed Euro 2020, when three extra players were permitted in squads because of the potential for Covid outbreaks.

The statement adds: "The positive discussions highlighted different points of view among coaches, with some expressing a desire to increase the squad size.

"Others stated their preference to cap the squad size at 23, pointing out the difficulty in training with additional players, group management and the increased financial burdens placed upon national associations."

The deadline for the submission of international squads to Uefa is June 7, and player workload has been of particular concern and scrutiny over the last couple of years since the 2022 World Cup was moved until the middle of the season.

A lot of Premier League clubs have been dealing with extensive injury crises this season, which has affected the England squad, including Jule Walker, who has not played since the end of March with a hamstring injury, Jordan Henderson, and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Euro 2024 starts on June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with England’s campaign commencing on June 16 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in