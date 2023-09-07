Jump to content

Uefa set to spread the wealth to clubs outside the European elite

The new model starts in 2024 and will see clubs not in European competitions earn 3% more than current levels

Hritika Sharma
Thursday 07 September 2023 09:54
(Getty Images)

Clubs that fail to qualify for Uefa’s competitions are set to receive a greater share of revenue from the European governing body from next season under a new distribution model announced on Wednesday.

Uefa and the European Club Association (ECA) signed a renewed working agreement until 2030 which will “bolster long-term stability and sustainable growth in European club football”, the governing body said in a statement.

The change will be effective from the start of the 2024-25 season, coinciding with a new format in Uefa’s Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Under the new model for the 2024-2027 cycle, 7% of the revenue Uefa earns from the three competitions will be distributed to clubs not competing in them, up from 4%.

The European Leagues Association, which represents professional soccer leagues in Europe, said the change will result in £265m being shared among non-participating clubs, up from the current £150m.

“Today’s announcement will help all clubs across Europe to safeguard their competitiveness on and off the pitch while keeping investing in youth and talent development,” it said in a statement.

Uefa said further details of the new system will be unveiled at a later date.

Reuters

