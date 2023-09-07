Uefa set to spread the wealth to clubs outside the European elite

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Clubs that fail to qualify for Uefa’s competitions are set to receive a greater share of revenue from the European governing body from next season under a new distribution model announced on Wednesday.

Uefa and the European Club Association (ECA) signed a renewed working agreement until 2030 which will “bolster long-term stability and sustainable growth in European club football”, the governing body said in a statement.

The change will be effective from the start of the 2024-25 season, coinciding with a new format in Uefa’s Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Under the new model for the 2024-2027 cycle, 7% of the revenue Uefa earns from the three competitions will be distributed to clubs not competing in them, up from 4%.

The European Leagues Association, which represents professional soccer leagues in Europe, said the change will result in £265m being shared among non-participating clubs, up from the current £150m.

“Today’s announcement will help all clubs across Europe to safeguard their competitiveness on and off the pitch while keeping investing in youth and talent development,” it said in a statement.

Uefa said further details of the new system will be unveiled at a later date.

Reuters