Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak
Tottenham had previously released a statement claiming the match had been called off
Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed.
After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off.
Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”.
Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning that, as things stand, the match is still scheduled to take place at 8pm.
“The match is due to take place as scheduled,” a short statement said. “For further information regarding Tottenham’s Covid situation, please contact the club. We have no other comment to make at this stage.”
Spurs are understood to be standing by their previous statement and are also in discussions with the Premier League over postponing their fixture against Brighton on Sunday.
The club’s statement on Wednesday read: “We can confirm that our Uefa Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club. Discussions are ongoing with Uefa and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course.
“Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, the club has been advised to close the first team area of its training centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.”
