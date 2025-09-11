UEFA delays decision over European games played overseas and seeks fans’ views

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UEFA has delayed a decision on whether to give the green light to European domestic league games being played overseas and pledged to consult with fans before making a final ruling.

The executive committee of European football’s governing body considered applications for the Villarreal v Barcelona LaLiga fixture to be played in Miami in December and for the AC Milan v Como Serie A match to be played in Perth, Australia, next February, when it met in Tirana on Thursday.

However, it said it would “undertake a round of consultation with all stakeholders in European football – including fans”.

Fans’ groups have expressed strong opposition to the plans previously, regarding this as the biggest governance scandal in the game since the launch of a European Super League in 2021.

UEFA said in a statement: “The committee acknowledged it as an important and growing issue but expressed the desire to ensure that it has the views of all stakeholders before coming to a final decision.

“There are many issues to resolve and as the European governing body, UEFA has a responsibility to take all such factors into account.”

Football Supporters Europe said it welcomed UEFA’s commitment to meaningful consultation “to ensure any decision is based on the best interests of the entire European football ecosystem”.

FSE added: “Today’s announcement reflects UEFA’s dedication to preserving the integrity of European football.

“The specific mention for fans to be involved in this engagement demonstrates that UEFA has recognised the strong opposition expressed by millions of supporters across the continent, as well as those of the many other stakeholders who have spoken out against these plans.

“FSE would like to thank every supporters group across Europe who co-signed our statement opposing these proposals – your voice has made a real difference.

“Our position remains unchanged: European football belongs to our stadiums, our cities, our communities – one domestic match abroad is one too many.

“FSE remains committed to constructive dialogue with UEFA, European institutions, and other stakeholders to protect and strengthen the European Sport Model and to ensure a robust framework is in place to resist any attempts to take domestic league games abroad.”

LaLiga and Serie A have both spoken previously about the importance of staging matches overseas for giving the competitions greater global exposure.

The leagues have received consent from their national federations but require UEFA approval, before a final decision from FIFA. LaLiga declined to comment on the UEFA announcement.

The Premier League has said it has no plans to stage matches overseas.

The settlement of a court case between sports agency Relevent and FIFA in April last year raised the prospect of domestic league games being played overseas.

A month after the settlement, FIFA announced it had approved the formation of a working group to consider a “revised legal framework” for the staging of such matches.