West Ham banned from selling away tickets for one Uefa game after crowd trouble

West Ham have been banned from selling tickets for their next away match in Uefa competition due to crowd trouble during their Europa League trip to Genk.

The Premier League club have also been fined a total of €34,500 (£29,260) following the 2-2 draw in Belgium on 4 November.

According to a statement from Uefa, the ticket ban and a fine of 30,000 euros (£25,444) were imposed for “crowd disturbances”.

An additional €4,500 (£3,816) fine was handed down for the “throwing of objects” by travelling fans.

West Ham are due to travel to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on 25 November.

According to the Hammers’ official website, a full allocation of 1,700 tickets for the visit to the Allianz Stadion in the Austrian capital has already sold out.

The PA news agency has approached the club for comment.

West Ham top Europa League Group H, with the draw at Genk’s Luminus Arena earlier this month leaving them with 10 points from a possible 12.

Fan trouble also flared when Rapid Vienna were beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium on 30 October, leading to three arrests.

David Moyes’ Hammers, who sit third in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wolves, complete the group stage of the European competition at home to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on 9 December.