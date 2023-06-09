West Ham charged by UEFA over fan behaviour at Europa Conference League final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham have been charged by UEFA following the behaviour of their fans at their midweek Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina.

The Serie A side’s captain Cristiano Biraghi sustained a cut head after being hit by one of several plastic cups hurled at him from the end containing Hammers supporters as he went to take a first-half corner.

West Ham have also been charged with an invasion of the field of play.

The Italian club have landed two charges relating to the lighting of fireworks and throwing of objects.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.