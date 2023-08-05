Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At Stamford Bridge on Saturday a number of football legends and celebrities will take to the pitch to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.

The first Game 4 Ukraine will be played in front of fans, with the money designated to help rebuild the infrastructure and facilities damaged by the Russian invasion of the country.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the crowd, before a minutes silence for all those killed in the conflict, and the mascots will be displaced children.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Game 4 Ukraine?

The Game 4 Ukraine is due to kick off at 6 pm BST on Saturday 5 August at Stamford Bridge in London, will music and lights continuing until after 9pm.

While the game will kick off at 6 pm BST, but will be stopped at 6.24 pm to pay respect, with fans asked to cheer and clap to in tribute to the bravery of the people of Ukraine.

Half time shows include Pete Doherty and Boombox, before a trophy presentation and live music, with The Pretenders closing out the music before a light show at 9 pm.

How can I watch it?

Game 4 Ukraine will be shown live on Sky Max, with coverage starting at 5pm (UK time). Sky subscribers will also be able to watch the game via Sky Go.

Team news

The Blue Team, or Team Shevchenko will be managed by Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes and includes a number of players from Chelsea including Ricardo Carvalho, Michael Essien, and Claude Makelele, along with current Ukranian player Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Yellow Team, or Team Zinchenko will be managed by Arsene Wenger contains a number of former Arsenal legends among other including Robert Pires, Jens Lehmann and Gilberto Silva. They will play alongside Cluj Ukranian winger Yevhen Konoplyanka and former player Yevhen Levchenko.

Outside of football, Roman Kemp and Mark Strong will line up for the Yellow Team, and Russell Howard, James Arthur and Chelcee Grimes for the Blue Team.