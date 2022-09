Football rumours: Newcastle considering bid for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Newcastle are reported to be weighing up a possible bid for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. According to the i, Magpies bosses could be willing to spend as much as £50m for the 21-year-old, though they may need to fend off interest from Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo reports the Anfield club are again tracking Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Reds were linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the summer, but no deal materialised. However, the paper, citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, says the club’s interest in Fernandez has not gone away, and they may make a move for him as early as January.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is shaping up as a leading contender for the vacant Bournemouth job, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham in action for England (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Jude Bellingham: Marca reports the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is Real Madrid’s top target for next summer’s transfer window.

Milan Skriniar: Contract talks have stalled between the Slovakia defender and Inter Milan, says La Cazzetta dello Sport.